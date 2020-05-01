60 fresh coronavirus Cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; State tally mounts to 1463

As many as sixty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,463. the government said in a statement on Friday. While death toll moved to 33 and recovered cases we're reported as 403. The number of active cases stood at 1,027.

Kurnool district, the largest coronavirus hotbed in AP, reported 25 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 411.The officials attributed the spurt in cases over the last few days to increase in number of tests conducted in the state. The total number of tests conducted in the state increased to 1,02,640 with 7,902 since Thursday.

On the other hand, as the lockdown is going to end in next two days, the government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the Red, Orange and Green Zones in the state. Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor are included in Red Zone with most number of cases while East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam have been in Orange zone and Vizianagaram district falls under Green zone.

Amid lockdown imposed by the government, the people have been facing hardships in funding their survival for food. Meanwhile, the government, which announced the free ration supply has distributed ration couple of days back and today, the state has distributed the YSR Pension Kanuka to the beneficiaries on Friday. However, it remains to be seen what the state government has in store for the people of Andhra Pradesh after lockdown on May 3.



