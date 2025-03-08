  • Menu
600 lost mobile phones recovered

600 lost mobile phones recovered
In a major breakthrough, Kurnool police have recovered 600 lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore and returned them to their rightful owners at mobile recovery mela held at District Police Office on Friday.

SP Vikrant Patil lauded the efforts of Cyber Lab Police and field officers for their dedication in tracking and retrieving phones from different districts and states. He said victims can report lost mobile phones through the Lost Mobile Tracking Service at kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft Saying that the service is free of cost, police urged public to take preventive measures to safeguard their devices.

