Live
- BJP demands inquiry into Vinayaka Sagar development works
- Women’s Day celebrations at MITS stress women uplift
- TN: Weather department predicts rise in temperature in next few days
- If you really love playing cricket, just keep working hard and believing in yourself: Sayali Satghare
- Safai workers statue unveiled
- All India Postal Carrom Tourney concludes in Tirupati
- Set up CCTV cameras at all areas in Tirupati
- WWE to stream its flagship shows in India under new partnership with Netflix
- Cops conduct rally
- CM Vijayan has hijacked CPI-M, claims former Kerala party stalwart
Just In
600 lost mobile phones recovered
Highlights
In a major breakthrough, Kurnool police have recovered 600 lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore and returned them to their rightful owners at mobile recovery mela held at District Police Office on Friday.
Kurnool: In a major breakthrough, Kurnool police have recovered 600 lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore and returned them to their rightful owners at mobile recovery mela held at District Police Office on Friday
SP Vikrant Patil lauded the efforts of Cyber Lab Police and field officers for their dedication in tracking and retrieving phones from different districts and states. He said victims can report lost mobile phones through the Lost Mobile Tracking Service at kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft Saying that the service is free of cost, police urged public to take preventive measures to safeguard their devices.
Next Story