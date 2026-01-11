Lokayukta orders inquiry into Bhu Bharathi irregularities

Hyderabad: The Lokayukta has ordered inquiry into irregularities in Bhu Bharathi registrations.

The ombudsman has registered a suo motu case and the government has been directed to submit a comprehensive report. A warning has been issued to take action against those involved in irregularities that are causing huge losses to the government exchequer by misusing the Bhu Bharati Act. The Lokayukta registered a suo motu case after an incident came to light in Jangaon district headquarters where registration charges of Rs 8 lakh were misappropriated in a single day. There are suspicions that the CCLA technical team is collaborating in the scam taking place under Bhu Bharathi.

Consequently, the Lokayukta has issued orders to the Chief Secretary of the State Government, the Chief Commissioner of Revenue and Land Administration, the Commissioner and IG of the Stamps and Registration Department, the Meeseva Commissioner, and the Stamps and Registration officials of Jangaon district to conduct a comprehensive inquiry.