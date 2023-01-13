6.08 lakh had Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

Tirupati: A total of 6,08,889 devotees had Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirumala temple where which the Dwara Darshan was provided for 10 days from January 2 to 11.

According to TTD sources, the highest number of devotees, 71,924, had Dwara Darshan on January 3, Vaikunta Dwadasi Day, followed by 69,414 on Vaikunta Ekadasi, the beginning day of Dwara Darshanm on January 2.

The lowest number was 45,887 on the fifth day of Dwara Darshanm on January 6. TTD made elaborate arrangements including setting up counters for issuing SSD tokens in 10 places, including nine in Tirupati and one in Tirumala , advance release of SED tickets, Srivani Trust darshan, etc., which saw the smooth conduct of 10-day Dwara Darshan in the temple.

However, the number of devotees who had Dwara Darshan was much less than expected. The TTD made arrangements for providing Dwara Darshan daily to 75,000-80,000 but on an average only about 61,000 had darshan during the 10 days.