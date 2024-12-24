630 candidates receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that Union Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy is completely aware of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issues and the Centre will take a decision based on the aspirations of the people.

Speaking to the media after the Rozgar Mela organised at the port’s Sagarmala Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Union Minister said that the Steel Minister is positive about resolving the problems of the workers as they will be brought to the notice of the Cen-tre. He also expressed his opinion that there is a need to allocate funds to the VSP to put the plant back on tracks.

As part of the Rozgar Mela, the Union Minister said that appointment letters were given to 630 candidates in various departments in Central government departments.

North Andhra youths are prepared to go anywhere in the country to work for the defence and it is something appreciable, he said, adding that both the Central and state government encourage the youth to grow.

After the NDA government came to power, Rammohan Naidu said that work related to the new railway zone is moving forward. “The previous government could not give 50 acres of land for the project and hence the work for the new railway zone was delayed. But it is dif-ferent in the double engine Sarkar,” the Union Minister stated.

Also, he said that Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport will contribute a lot to the development of North Andhra.

The previous government completed the airport work by 20 per cent in its five years of ten-ure, while the NDA government did 50 percent in just six months. By July next year, the Un-ion Minister said, the airport will be made operational along with the connectivity to the airport from North Andhra districts.

The Union Civil Minister assured that the state government is committed to completing pending projects giving it a top priority. “Industries which disappeared during the YSRCP government are coming back, including TCS, Lulu, with the efforts taken by the HRD Minis-ter Nara Lokesh,” he added.