64 relief camps set up in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration started shifting of people from the low-lying areas to the rehabilitation centres in coastal mandals in view of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung that may cross the coast between Bapatla and Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm was centered around 300 km from Machilipatnam and moving towards the coast on Monday. According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management, Divi Seema region in Avanigadda may be badly affected due to the impact of the cyclone.

Krishna District Collector P Rajababu said seven mandals may be affected due to the cyclone and 64 rehabilitation centres were arranged for the displaced families. He along with District SP P Joshua convened a meeting in Machilipatnam on Monday and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken to check loss of lives and property damage due to the impact of cyclone. He said powerful winds will blow at a speed of 100 km and asked the people to be cautious.

He said so far 2,000 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas and shifted to relief camps. He said by Monday night around 8,000 people will be evacuated and basic amenities like food, drinking water, electricity and bed sheets will be arranged. He said the district administration is appealing to the fishermen families not to stay at their homes in coastal villages and take shelter at the relief camps.

In a press release on Monday, the Collector said mechanised boats are ready to evacuate 4,500 people from seven islands in Nagayalanka mandal. He said precautionary measures are taken to prevent the loss of human lives and livestock. He said instructions were issued to the officials to give Rs 1,000 for each person and Rs 2,000 to a family while they return home from the relief camps. He said two teams of State Disaster Response Teams have been kept ready in Machilipatnam and Avanigadda.

Krishna district SP P Joshua said the police department will assist the district administration to move vulnerable people to safer areas and relief camps. He said the police department has kept the wireless network ready for communication in case telecommunication is affected by the cyclone.