65-year-old man saved from life-threatening brain blockage

Visakhapatnam: A team of doctors at KIMS Hospitals in Seethammadhara, successfully treated a 65-year-old man who was at high risk of a fatal stroke due to critical blockages in key arteries supplying blood to the brain.

According to the team, the patient had been experiencing recurrent episodes of giddiness for nearly a month. He later developed sudden weakness on one side of the body.

Explaining the case, Raja Kumar Ponnana, consultant neurologist, and Venkatesh Pothula, HoD, neuro and vascular interventional radiology, said emergency investigations at the hospital revealed severe obstruction in the vertebral and basilar arteries, which supply blood to the brainstem.

Given the seriousness of the condition, the medical team decided to perform an emergency endovascular procedure.

The doctors cleared the blockage through the blood vessel and successfully placed a stent in the affected artery, without the need for open surgery and restored blood flow to the brain.

Following procedure, the doctors said the patient recovered well and was left with only mild neurological weakness.

The doctors emphasised that every minute is crucial in stroke care and said prompt recognition of warning signs and early transfer to the hospital can save not only life, but also brain function.