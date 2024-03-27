Live
650 teams in VLaunch Pad at VIT-AP
Over 650 teams representing 72 universities across India, including prestigious institutes such as IITs, IIITs, IIMs, NITs and others participated in VLaunch Pad-2024, the third annual national-level business plan competition. It was organised by VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) in collaboration with the Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Cell (IIEC) of VIT-AP University. The VLaunch Pad was aimed at promoting creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovative ideas.
The participants presented their business concepts in three categories of innovation in technology and infrastructure, healthcare and agricultural advancements and digital and environmental transformation. The competition featured a total prize pool of Rs 3 lakh.
During the grand finale, the business plans were evaluated by ecosystem experts.
Student teams from various universities emerged winners in their respective tracks.
At the award ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy discussed the university's efforts to foster innovation and incubation.
Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Ravi Eswarapu, TiE Vizag president and CEO of a-Hub, Dr R Sujatha, principal entrepreneur education at Wadhwani Foundation Dr A Balachandran, Director (VIT-TBI) Dr Ameet Chavan, Director of IIEC, also spoke.