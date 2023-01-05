6,560 TIDCO houses under construction in Guntur, Ponnuru

Guntur: AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman J Prasanna Kumar on Wednesday inspected the TIDCO houses under construction in Guntur city and Ponnur town. He directed the contractors to speed up the construction of houses. He said 6,560 houses were under construction in Guntur city and Ponnuru and instructed them to complete the construction to handover the houses to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

He directed the officials to set up bio-fencing and plant one million saplings in all municipalities to protect the environment. He gave suggestions to the officials and instructed the officials to provide necessary infrastructure at the housing complexes. He directed the officials to take initiative to sanction bank loans to the beneficiaries.

TIDCO superintendent engineer China Koteswara Rao, executive engineer Prasada Rao, deputy executive engineer Venkatadri were present.