66 roads to get facelift in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The condition of roads in the district is likely to be improved as the state government has decided to give a facelift to 66 roads with the length of 600 km at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The repairs will be completed before onset of rains (June/July). Most of the roads in the districts are in a bad shape causing serious inconvenience to motorists, even causing accidents.

Recently, the state government released around Rs 2,200 crore to undertake repairs of state roads (roads and buildings department), out of which the district got Rs 140 crore.

Around 1,950 km roads are managed and maintained by R&B department in the district. Now the roads one third of this length would be renovated in coming few months. Most of the roads are damaged due to cyclones and rains.

The roads connecting mandals to district headquarters have been completely damaged making it difficult for tractors, lorries and even two-wheelers to travel. Roads from Parvathipuram to Rayagada, Vizianagaram to Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram to Palakonda see heavy traffic. But most of these roads are damaged and now the officials are working to restore them.

Superintending engineer of R&B K Vijayasree said they had invited tenders for 44 roads and 10 of the works are in progress. "We are monitoring the works and instructed contractors not to compromise on quality of works," she said.