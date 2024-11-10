68th inter-district ball badminton championship begins

Rajamahendravaram : District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao inaugurated the 68th Inter-District School Games Federation Ball Badminton Championship for under 17 Boys at the SKVT Degree College sports ground on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Rao said students should embrace competitiveness and sportsmanship, as participating in competitions is a victory.

He said that it is a distinctive feature of this district that, at any school, there is a champion in at least one sport.

The achievements of students reflect the hard work of physical education teachers. He advised students that success in sports can pave the way for securing government jobs, encouraging them to develop a passion for sports.

According to Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, 13 teams from 13 districts across the state are participating in the championship, which will continue for two days. Teacher Ramadevi acted as the event’s announcer.

State-level observer Thambi, School Games Federation District Secretary Nagaraju, District President AVD Prasad, SKVT High School Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, and several physical education teachers participated.