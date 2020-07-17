69 hospitals in Prakasam to provide treatment under Arogyasri

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that 69 network hospitals in the district will provide treatment to 2200 diseases under the Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme.



The collector participated in the videoconference with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which he extended the scheme to another six districts in the state.

In the meeting, the chief minister announced that they have launched the pilot project to provide treatment to 2200 diseases, for which the treatment cost exceeds Rs 1000, under Arogyasri in West Godavari district on January 3, 2020. He said that they have included 54 types of cancer treatments to the then existing 1059 treatments in the Arogyasri. The CM announced that they are including Kurnool, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts also from Thursday. He said that they have brought the treatment for the COVID-19 also under the Arogyasri on April 6. He also announced that the patients who undergo treatment would also receive Rs 225 per day, up to a maximum of Rs 5000 per month under Dr YSR Arogya Asara scheme to help the poor in the expenses of post-treatment.

The collector explained to the chief minister that there are 69 hospitals including 51 private and 18 government hospitals in the Arogyasri network in the district. He opined that the inclusion of new treatments would help the poor people in the state.