7 gamblers held

Anantapur: Acting on the directions of SP P Jagadeesh, the Tadipatri police conducted surprise raids on a gambling den near Chukkalur road, close to Penna bridge in Tadipatri Rural Police Station limits.

Under the supervision of Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary, enforcement team apprehended seven individuals involved in gambling activities.

Police seized Rs 1,02,000 in cash, three motorcycles, and two mobile phones from their possession.

Tadipatri Rural Upgraded Circle Inspector Shivagangadhar Reddy and his staff. also participated in the raid.

The arrested individuals were taken into custody and cases have been registered against them. Further investigation is underway to identify others linked to the gambling network.