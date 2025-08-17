Live
- Suresh Gopi dismisses voter fraud allegations in Thrissur LS seat
- India’s electronics production reaches $133 billion in a decade, exports surge
- No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan's 17-member squad for Asia Cup
- Elvish Yadav ruined many homes by promoting betting: 'Bhau Gang' claims responsibility for firing
- Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' didn't deserve an 'A' certificate, says Producer Elred Kumar
- Russia to commence space mission design, plans to revisit Venus before 2036
- Dharmasthala claims 'conspiracy' to facilitate religious conversions: Karnataka BJP MLC Ravi
- Collector urges vigilance as heavy rains lash Nandyal district Command control room.set up in the collectorate
- Three-yr-old overcomes extremely rare critical complications
- Defence firms report strong H1 earnings on large export deals in S. Korea
7 gamblers held
Highlights
Anantapur: Acting on the directions of SP P Jagadeesh, the Tadipatri police conducted surprise raids on a gambling den near Chukkalur road, close to...
Anantapur: Acting on the directions of SP P Jagadeesh, the Tadipatri police conducted surprise raids on a gambling den near Chukkalur road, close to Penna bridge in Tadipatri Rural Police Station limits.
Under the supervision of Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary, enforcement team apprehended seven individuals involved in gambling activities.
Police seized Rs 1,02,000 in cash, three motorcycles, and two mobile phones from their possession.
Tadipatri Rural Upgraded Circle Inspector Shivagangadhar Reddy and his staff. also participated in the raid.
The arrested individuals were taken into custody and cases have been registered against them. Further investigation is underway to identify others linked to the gambling network.
Next Story