  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

7 gamblers held

Highlights

Anantapur: Acting on the directions of SP P Jagadeesh, the Tadipatri police conducted surprise raids on a gambling den near Chukkalur road, close to...

Anantapur: Acting on the directions of SP P Jagadeesh, the Tadipatri police conducted surprise raids on a gambling den near Chukkalur road, close to Penna bridge in Tadipatri Rural Police Station limits.

Under the supervision of Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary, enforcement team apprehended seven individuals involved in gambling activities.

Police seized Rs 1,02,000 in cash, three motorcycles, and two mobile phones from their possession.

Tadipatri Rural Upgraded Circle Inspector Shivagangadhar Reddy and his staff. also participated in the raid.

The arrested individuals were taken into custody and cases have been registered against them. Further investigation is underway to identify others linked to the gambling network.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick