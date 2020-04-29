7 new corona cases in Kadapa

Kadapa: The district registered 7 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 65. Among 7 new positive cases, 4 registered in Proddaturu, 2 in Yerraguntla while one case in Chennuru village.

According to the sources, all the cases have been traced to Tablighi Jammath congregation. In view of increasing cases in Yerraguntla, the administration sealed the borders of Yerraguntla town up to 8 km radius by declaring it as containment area.

Meanwhile panic prevailed in Yerraguntla town as rumors spread that a 7-member family was contracted by coronavirus. It is learnt that one of the family members recently went to Proddaturu town to purchase gold was infected.