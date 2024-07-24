7 persons died of diarrhoea, co-morbidities: Satya Kumar

Guntur: Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar informed Legislative Council on Tuesday that so far seven persons died of diarrhoea and co-morbidities in Piduguralla, Jaggaiahpet and Kakinada. Responding to questions raised by Dr Mondikota Arun Kumar and K S Lakhsmana Rao, he said, he went to Jaggaiahpet in NTR district and reviewed the situation. Drinking water contamination led to diarrhoea in Jaggaiahpet, he added.

The minister said on every Wednesday, municipal administration, rural water supply officials are collecting the drinking water samples and sending them to testing labs. He said the government has taken all the precautionary measures.

Satya Kumar said municipal administration minister P Narayana visited Piduguralla to call on the patients and reviewed the situation. He directed officials to improve sanitation and desilting of drains and steps were being taken to create awareness to check diarrhoea. The health minister said drinking water pipelines maintenance is not good in the rural areas.

Referring to cancer, Satya Kumar said during the last year, 588 women died of cancer in the state. Cancer screening tests will be conducted on 5.3 crore people from August 15. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the cancer screening programme.

He further said the government imparted necessary training to the ANMs also and added that steps were being taken to provide necessary equipment.