Officials told to complete audits following strict timelines

Visakhapatnam: Public Undertaking Committee chairman Koona Ravi Kumar underlined that delays in conducting audits would not be tolerated and that reports have to be completed adhering to strict timelines.

On Saturday, the committee chairman along with other members reviewed the pending audit objections and annual accounts reports of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Earlier, VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat briefed the committee members about the organisation’s staff details and financial status.

The committee chairman mentioned that the audit for each financial year must be completed according to government regulations and meeting the deadline. He suggested that every issue should be discussed in detail during the VMRDA meetings and that there should be continuous review of audit para objections.

He stated that VMRDA’s financial transactions need to be utilised with utmost discipline and complete transparency. The chairman exercised caution that even a minor flaw in accounts management could lead to serious financial and administrative problems in future.

Further, the chairman directed that the pending audit objections be resolved in time and urged the officials concerned to act responsibly. Pointing out that several court cases are pending on various issues, Ravi Kumar suggested the VMRDA officials to take special initiative in this regard and take steps to resolve them through mediation if necessary. He opined that pending court cases and audit reports would severely impact the organisation’s financial progress and future operations. The committee members suggested developing a proper mechanism to resolve financial issues and legal matters.

Committee members Eswara Rao, Kumar Raja Varla, Gouthu Sirisha, Tenali Shravan Kumar, VMRDA Joint Commissioner Ramesh, Secretary Murali Krishna, Chief Urban Planner Shilpa, and Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar participated in the review meeting.