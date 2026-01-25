Uttar Dakshin 15: North-South Classical Jugalbandi in Hyderabad

This February, Hyderabad will be the stage for a spectacular confluence of India’s classical music traditions as Uttar Dakshin – 15th Season brings together maestros from the North and South in an unforgettable musical dialogue.

Scheduled for Saturday, 14th February, at Ravindra Bharathi, the concert will begin at 6:30 pm and promises an evening steeped in melody, rhythm, and artistic brilliance.

At the heart of this edition is a unique jugalbandi between two stalwarts of Indian classical music:

• Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist from the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, whose powerful gayaki has won acclaim worldwide.

• Shashank Subramanyam, a globally renowned Carnatic flautist, known for his innovative mastery of the bamboo flute.

The evening will also feature an exceptional percussion ensemble, with V. Narhari on Tabla representing Hindustani rhythm and Shri Satish Patri on Mridangam bringing the intricate laya of Carnatic music. Together, they promise to create a seamless blend of North and South Indian rhythmic traditions.

Now in its 15th season, Uttar Dakshin has become a hallmark of cultural synergy, consistently presenting jugalbandis that celebrate the harmony between India’s diverse classical forms. Presented by State Bank of India (SBI) and supported by cultural partners, the event is a testament to the richness of India’s musical heritage and the creativity that arises when traditions meet.

Music aficionados and rasikas are invited to witness this extraordinary evening of cross-cultural classical artistry. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

What:Uttar Dakshin – 15th Season: A Hindustani-Carnatic Jugalbandi

When:Saturday, 14th February 2026

Where:Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad

Time:6:30 PM onwards