  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

70 lakh saplings to be raised in 30 nurseries

70 lakh saplings to be raised in 30 nurseries
x
Highlights

The in-charge District Forest Officer of the undivided district, GP Ananda and district water management agency officials on Friday conducted a workshop on tree plantation drive and raising of saplings in nurseries in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

Anantapur: The in-charge District Forest Officer of the undivided district, GP Ananda and district water management agency officials on Friday conducted a workshop on tree plantation drive and raising of saplings in nurseries in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

Under the NREGS programme, 69.60 lakh saplings will be raised in nurseries in the twin districts. Speaking at the workshop here on Friday, Social Forestry DFO Chandrasekhar informed that 34.8 lakh saplings will be raised in 12 nurseries in Anantapur district, while another 34.8 lakh saplings will be raised in 18 nurseries in Sri Sathya Sai district. DFO Ananda said that NREGS workers will be involved in raising saplings in all the 30 nurseries in both the districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick