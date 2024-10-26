70 lakh saplings to be raised in 30 nurseries

Anantapur: The in-charge District Forest Officer of the undivided district, GP Ananda and district water management agency officials on Friday conducted a workshop on tree plantation drive and raising of saplings in nurseries in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

Under the NREGS programme, 69.60 lakh saplings will be raised in nurseries in the twin districts. Speaking at the workshop here on Friday, Social Forestry DFO Chandrasekhar informed that 34.8 lakh saplings will be raised in 12 nurseries in Anantapur district, while another 34.8 lakh saplings will be raised in 18 nurseries in Sri Sathya Sai district. DFO Ananda said that NREGS workers will be involved in raising saplings in all the 30 nurseries in both the districts.