70 people hurt in stick fight during Banni festival

Holagunda(Kurnool district): As many as 70 people once again shed blood at the Devaragattu Banni Utsavam. Banni festival is a traditional stick fight, also called as Karrala samaram, which has been organised since hundreds of years.As many as 70 people once again shed blood at the Devaragattu Banni Utsavam. Banni festival is a traditional stick fight, also called as Karrala samaram, which has been organised since hundreds of years. Devaragattu Banni festival was observed in grand manner at Devaragattu hills on the outskirts of Neradiki village in Holagunda mandal from Saturday midnight to Sunday early hours.

More than three lakh people from various places from Karnataka and both Telugu States thronged the hillocks to watch the fete. As many as 3,000 people clashed with each other with sticks. During the event, as many as 70 devotees suffered blood injuries in the mock stick fight.

According to temple committee chairman G Sreenivasulu, Lord Siva in the form of Bhairava killed two demons Mani and Mallasura with sticks. People believe that severe injuries leading to bloodshed, during the stick fight, are good omen. In accordance with the belief, villagers of Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda and Kothapeta represent as the followers of Lord Siva and those of Yellarthi, Arikera Nitravatti Suluvai and Hebbatam villages pose as the followers of demons.

On the midnight of Dasara while taking the idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy from Devaragattu to their respective villages, will obstruct each other from taking the idols to their villages.

In this process, both groups will fight ferociously with sticks. In this mock stick fight, several people from both groups will sustain blood injuries. No police cases will be filed, and people will not bear any personal grudge against each other.

District police has deployed nearly 1,300 personnel on this occasion.