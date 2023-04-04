72 Railway Stations were developed in AP under Amrit Bharat scheme, says centre
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav revealed that development work has been done in 72 stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme in AP. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav answered a question asked by MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Parliament on various railway projects in AP.
The minister said that 16 new lines and 15 doubling lines, a total of 31 projects have been allocated for the development of railways in the state till the month of April 2022 covering a distance of 5,581 kilometres undertaken at a cost of 70,594 crores.
He said that these constructions are in various stages and till March 2022 a distance of 636 km has been constructed at a cost of 19,414 crores. The minister replied stated that the allocation in the railway budget was increased by more than 219 percent from 2014-2019 compared to the previous government.