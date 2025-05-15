72-years-old convicted under POCSO Act

Vizianagaram: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (0) cases convicted three years of imprisonment for 72-year-old man for raping of a minor. SP Vakul Jindal informed that special judge for POCSO court K Nagamani delivered the judgement. Besides jail, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

The SP said that women police station received a complaint from a woman of Vizianagaram city that K.Anji babu has raped a six years old girl while she was playing nearby her house.

Based on the complaint lodged by the mother of the girl the police registered a case and arrested the accused Anji Babu. The investigation and the prosecution proved that Anjibabu had intentionally committed the crime and the judge has imposed three years of imprisonment and penalty of Rs 1000. Public prosecutor M Khajana Rao argued on behalf of investigation team. DSP R.Govinda Rao and others investigated the case. SP Jindal appreciated theinvestigation team.