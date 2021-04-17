7.8 per cent polling registered in Tirupati LS segment by 9 am

Nellore: Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls being held on Saturday witnessed poor turn out of voters till 9 am. It registered an overall of 7.8 percent both in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Amid huge tumult over benami votes being polled in Tirupati and adjoining areas where TDP has been staging continuous protests over alleged irregularities, polling in Nellore has been peaceful except sporadic instances of delay in polling due to technical snags that arose on Electronic Voting Machines.

There are 7 assembly segments in Tirupati LS segment in which 4 are in Nellore and 3 are in Chittoor district. Sarvepalli registered the highest poll percentage of 11.35 in Nellore, Sullurpet with 9.40, Srikalahasti 8.30, Satyavedu and Venkatagiri 8, Tirupati 6.5 and Gudur 3.49 percent of polling by 9 am, according to the Returning Officer KVN Chakradhar Babu.

Gudur has been facing difficult situation with poor turn out of voters which registered only 3.49 pc.

Further, polling is being conducted in Sullurpet, Venkatagiri, Gudur and Sarvepalli constituencies in Nellore district and MLAs in the jurisdiction of Nellore LS Segment have been deputed for various assembly segments in Tirupati such as Srikalahasti, Tirupati and Satyavedu for observing the polling trend.

District Collector and Returning Officer Chakradhar Babu monitoring the polling process from Tikkana Premises located in the Collectorate through webcasting and also from Quba College in Venkatachalam Mandal where Assistant Returning Officer K Dinesh Kumar is observing the situation. Further, villagers of Buradagali in Chittamuru Mandal boycotted polls for not taking up the road to village. Polling stations in the village are still waiting for voters.