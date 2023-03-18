797th KVB branch opened in Kanigiri

The 797th branch of Karur Vysya Bank was inaugurated by Kanigiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner DVS Narayana Rao and Dr B Naga Satyavathi of Srinivasa Nursing Home at the main road here on Friday. Assistant General Manager KVS Prasad, Divisional Operating Officer IV Subrahmanyam, branch head K Siva Prasad and other bank officials were present on the occasion.





Bank Divisional Manager KVS Prasad said that there are 51 branches in Vijayawada division and this Kanigiri branch is 52nd branch under Vijayawada division. The division did Rs 7,292 crore business as on 31 December, 2022. He further said that Karur Vysya Bank was established in 1916 with Rs 1,00,000 capital and the bank reached a capital of Rs 7,596 crore as on 31, December 2022 and did business worth Rs 1,26,226 crore and earned net profit of Rs 673 crore.











