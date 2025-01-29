800 people apply for scheme in NTR district

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath along with the NTR district collector G Lakshmisha participated in the awareness rally organised from NTR circle (Patamata) to Guru Nanak colony on Tuesday.

He said the Union government is implementing the Surya Ghar scheme to reduce the burden of power bills to the consumers.

He said people can use the solar power generated in their homes for domestic purposes and they need not pay power bills after installation of solar panels.

He said the Central government will give a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for the solar unit valued at Rs 2 lakh. He said the beneficiary has to spend 10 percent of the cost to get the solar unit.

He said the banks sanction loans for installation of solar panels and Solar Ghar scheme will be useful to the beneficiary for 20 years. MP said 300 units of power can be generated from 3 kv solar power units. He said the consumers can get income by supplying the surplus power to the power grid. He visited the residence of M Naga Bhaskaramba in Guru Nanak colony and inspected the solar power unit and supply of power to the home.

Collector G Lakshmisha said the district administration set the target of installing 2 lakh solar units in the district. He said a decision was taken to sanction bank loans to one lakh beneficiaries in the district and so far 800 persons submitted applications for the Surya Ghar scheme and 700 applicants have paid their share of 10 per cent.

VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra, AP Building and other construction workers advisory committee chairman G Raghurama Raju, state minority cell general secretary Md Fataulla and others participated in the awareness rally.