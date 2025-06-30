8,583 students selected for free admissions in pvt schools

Vijayawada: Asper the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, Section 12(1)(c), 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for free admissions to children from disadvantaged and weaker sections.

For the academic year 2025-26, as part of the second phase lottery results, 8,583 students have been selected for free admissions in private schools, stated B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha.

The parents or guardians of the allotted students must visit the respective schools along with necessary verification documents to confirm the admissions from June 21 to 28. However, in view of requests from parents and officials, the deadline has now been extended till July 2, 2025 for admission confirmation.

The details of selected students have been sent via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of parents and are also available on the official website: https://cse.ap.gov.in. For further information, the toll-free number 1800 425 8599 can be contacted.

Project Director Srinivasa Rao has made it clear that admissions must not be denied by the managements. He said all concerned private school managements are instructed to verify the submitted documents and confirm the admissions accordingly.

Denial of admission without valid reason will invite departmental action. These admissions will be confirmed through logins specially assigned to the Additional Project Coordinators (APCs) of Samagra Shiksha at the district level. In case of any queries, school managements may contact the respective MEOs, DEOs or RJDs.