85,910 aspirants to test luck in village secretariat exams

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan, in a press release on Saturday, stated that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of village and ward secretariat exams in the district.

He accompanied with Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Joint Collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash made surprise visit at the exam centres, Indus School and Subbareddy Engineering College and inspected the security arrangements and hypochlorite sanitisation.

Veera Pandiyan stated that the exams would continue upto September 26 starting from Sunday. Around 85,910 aspirants were appearing for village and ward secretariat exams against the posts of 1,276. He said the aspirants need to present one-hour before the commencement of exam at the centre. Even a minute delay would not be entertained, he made it clear. The exams would be conducted in two sessions, 10 am to 12.30 and 2.30 to 5.00 pm.

He further stated that around 4,000 staff were deployed to monitor the exams that include 10 flying squads and 72 route officers. Command control rooms were set up at Zilla Parishad hall and bus stations.

The aspirants need to bring a passport size photo, pan card, voter identity card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, and any other photo identity card along with hall ticket. Masks and sanitisers were compulsory and the aspirants have to cooperate for screening at the exam centre.

Covid test is not compulsory, he stated and added the aspirants have to maintain social distance to prevent spread of infection. Pandiyan further stated that separate isolation rooms have been arranged to the Covid positive aspirants. Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli stated that three layer of police bandobast was arranged and section 144 would be in force at the examination centres.