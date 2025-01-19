Hyd-Amaravati bypass bridge works to be completed by April

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the State government will complete the Hyderabad -Amaravati bypass bridge works by April 2025.

He addressed the district development and coordination meeting held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Saturday and reviewed the progress of various development works.

Later speaking to the media, he said road underpass bridge works which were pending will be completed by July next year.

He directed the officials to submit the DPR for the completion of bridge at Nandivelugu and added that another Rs 30 crore was required to complete the bridge works.

The Union Minister instructed the officials to submit the DPRs for Pedapalakaluru and Mangalagiri bridges.

He said for Amaravati Outer Ring Road, a sum of Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore would be sanctioned and added that the Central government was releasing funds for Polavaram Project and for the development of State Capital Amaravati.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the package to Vizag Steel Plant and thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrabbau Naidu for his initiative to get the package for the prestigious Vizag Steel Plant.

ZP chairperson Henry Christina, District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs Md Naseer Ahmed, B Ramanajaneyulu, Galla Madhavi, Tenali Sravan Kumar and GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu were among those who participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar inaugurated the ZP High School building constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore and school playground at Nandivelugu.

He urged the NRIs to come forward to take up development works. Later, he unveiled NTR statues at IRR and Koritepadu in Guntur city on the occasion of the 29th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister.