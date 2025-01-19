Activities launched as part of 12-month action plan

Rajamahendravaram : District Collector P Prashanthi and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary announced the launch of a 12-month action plan to successfully implement the ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas’ initiative.

The programme was inaugurated on Saturday at Rajiv Colony, Bommuru, as part of a community awareness drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Prasanthi stated that sanitation activities have been strategically planned across offices, residential areas and roadways. As part of this initiative, the district-level ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas’ programme has been launched.

She said that every third Saturday of each month would be observed as ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas.’ The theme for this month, ‘New Year – Clean Start,’ aims to inspire collective efforts toward cleanliness.

The Collector highlighted the importance of segregating wet and dry waste to transform it into a source of income generation and take a step toward development. She encouraged showcasing projects made from waste materials to raise public awareness.

MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, hailing the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recalled that earlier he had launched the Janmabhoomi programme which emphasised sanitation and development through community participation.

He urged citizens to stop littering at public spaces and participate in collective cleaning drives. He also stressed the need for desilting drains and maintaining cleanliness in surrounding areas, urging everyone to pledge their commitment to this cause.

The event was attended by district panchayat officer M Nagalatha, MPDO D Srinivas Rao, Dowleswaram CI Ganesh, and EOPRD Armstrong, among other officials.