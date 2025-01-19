Civil Servants, Shoulder Shared Responsibilities!

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against former minister KT Rama Rao and civil servant Arvind Kumar, accusing them of irregularities in the ‘Formula-E Race Case.’ Merits and demerits of the case apart, this is an instance to objectively analyse on shirking of shared responsibilities by civil servants. Every conscious decision taken either by ministers or by bureaucrats or together, the propriety demands ‘Defend but not Deny.’ Whether the civil servant or minister should be singularly absolved for any nonconformity is to be pondered over.

Going by media reports, Arvind Kumar during investigation, provided details on payments made to the UK-based racing company “without following proper procedures’ and admitted that “former minister KT Rama Rao Instructed” him to release funds from HMDA without concurrence from the finance department. If he confessed this, then it amounts to the civil servant ‘shifting responsibility’ instead of ‘shouldering’ it. In a democratic polity, the shared responsibility of minister and civil servant forms basis for decision-making process, in which nothing prevents the civil servant from boldly expressing his dissent.

Indulging in blame game by a few ‘YES SIR’ attitude IAS officers, especially those who prefer to “Crawl when asked to bend” amounts to lack of integrity and accountability. This behaviour reflects “Shirking responsibility, opportunism, departure from the core values of civil service.”’ Having failed to advise appropriately during the decision- making, which is the responsibility of a civil servant even if it is a ‘Bitter Pill’, blaming the minister later as if they had no role is improper.

There have been a significant number of civil servants who seldom hesitated to advise the (Chief) Minister when it required. For instance, when Chief Minister P V Narasimha Rao wanted to visit Vijayawada during the ‘Separate Andhra Movement’ amidst incessant riots, he was advised against his visit by Collector and SP. Considering political implications, PV decided to proceed. Chief Secretary Valluri Kameswara (VK) Rao, a distinguished ICS officer, intervened and told CM not to go. Disallowing his advice, PV said, “You are my subordinate. Please follow my instructions.” Unexpectedly, the CM was informed that the Chief Secretary instructed PV’s driver not to bring the car. “Yes Sir, I am your subordinate, but the driver is my subordinate. He will follow my orders and will not come” was the message politely but firmly conveyed by the CS to the CM. PV’s visit was deferred. Next day, PV praised Valluri, saying, “had I gone yesterday, tensions would have escalated. You did a good job by stopping me.” That was the courage of role model civil servants and humbleness of the CM those days, observed journalist Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao. V K Rao lived for 104 years.

When Chief Minister Sanjiva Reddy preferred to stay at the Government Guest House in Chittoor, in the block allotted to C Rajagopalachari, who was expected to come around the same time, Collector B K Rao politely informed him that he may have to vacate in favor of Rajaji, when he comes, as per protocol. Just before the arrival of Rajaji, B K Rao accompanied by SP Gurunatha Rao reached the guest house to receive him. According to journalist G Krishna, Sanjiva Reddy joked with B K Rao, “Oh, you have come with police officer to vacate me!’ All were in laughter, and the CM moved to his room. That was how the CM accepted the Collector’s advice. BK Rao died recently at 93 years age.

When SR Sankaran strongly advocated for land reforms and protection of tribal rights, he had to clash with political leaders, but eventually prevailed, and the reforms were recognised as a cornerstone of rural development in the state. T N Seshan took on political leaders to reform the electoral process in India, like curbing malpractices during elections, including the use of muscle power and black money. His decisions, though opposed by political leaders, strengthened the election body.

In recent days, Ashok Khemka annulled a land deal between Skylight Hospitality, owned by Robert Vadra, and real estate giant DLF in Haryana, citing irregularities and undervaluation that could lead to a significant financial loss to the state exchequer. Durga Shakti Nagpal in UP led a crackdown on illegal sand mining in the Yamuna and Hindon riverbeds, and her actions affected powerful mining syndicate with strong political connections. Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka exposed irregularities in land allocations and encroachments. She questioned the use of public funds in developmental projects. Her persistence led to the recovery of public lands and reforms in project implementation. She became a symbol of transparency and financial accountability.

These instances illustrate the courage and foresight of IAS officers, who stood firm on principles, even in the face of political opposition, and ultimately contributed to positive systemic changes. They exemplify the challenges faced by civil servants in upholding ethical standards and financial prudence, even when it involved opposing decisions by higher authorities. They underscore the challenges faced by IAS officers who act against vested interests to safeguard public resources. Their actions had a lasting impact on governance and financial accountability.

Regarding the kind of relationship that should exist between a civil servant and a minister that includes ‘Shared Responsibility’ in a parliamentary democracy, the British Practices and Conventions are the best to apply to our situations. Described as the ‘Steel Frame of the Country’ by Vallabh Bhai Patel, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) replaced the Indian Civil Service (ICS) after independence.

All those selected for IAS are brilliant and the cream of society. Their selection is systematically done by UPSC with a lot of filtration without fear or favor. They are protected under the Constitution. According to Sardar Patel, these officers need not fear in discharging their duties, and the future of the country depends on them.

Civil servants have responsibility to offer quality services to people, no matter who the Chief Minister or Minister is. They should offer valuable suggestions based on experience, and strictly in accordance with the established procedures to the minister concerned, irrespective of his likes and dislikes. If the civil servant fails to provide accurate and proper information or gives wrong advice, or causes delay in the minister’s decision-making process, it shows their irresponsible behavior and inefficiency. However, once a final decision is taken by minister, ‘Based on the Advice of Civil Servant’ strictly in writing, the civil servant may implement it. Instead of this established process, if civil servants exhibit overenthusiasm to please the minister and blame him later as if he had no say, then there is no meaning in his or being a civil servant.

When financial transaction is undertaken by an IAS officer, either at the behest of a minister or otherwise, both the IAS officer and the minister should accept their respective roles in the transaction, avoiding blame-shifting totally on minister or vice versa. Acknowledging the decisions taken during their tenure and defending them as appropriate, in accordance with established procedure, requires courage. If the financial transaction was lawful and executed with due diligence, they should confidently state the rationale behind their decision.

Going by reports, K T Rama Rao after ACB and ED questioning agreed that funds were transferred with ‘His Approval’ and the Formula-E Operations Limited confirmed the receipt. The ‘Spirit and Courage’ with which KTR ‘Defended’ his action but not ‘Denied’ and not ‘Shifted the Responsibility’ speaks volumes. ‘Shared Responsibility is sacrosanct, but blame-shifting by civil servants erodes integrity, and weakens the ‘Steel Frame.’

Civil servants should express their views honestly and professionally within the framework of their duties. The minister may have the final say, but it is the singular responsibility of the civil servant to record his advice and the minister’s instructions before implementation. In the final analysis, civil servants must “Embody Integrity, Uphold Shared Responsibility, Fearlessly Advise, Ensuring Accountability and Strengthening Democracy’s STEEL FRAME,” failing which the trust and faith in governance erodes. I experienced this, having closely worked with three distinguished civil servants, Dr V Chandramouli, K R Paramahamsa, and S Narsing Rao, and observed their extraordinary commitment.