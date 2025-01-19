MLA seeks elevated flyover to ease congestion

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to approve the construction of an elevated flyover along NH 169A, spanning from the City Bus Stand area to Indrali. The proposal aims to address persistent traffic congestion at critical junctions, including Kalsanka, Kadiyali, and the City Bus Stand area.

In a letter submitted through Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Suvarna highlighted the severe impact of traffic bottlenecks on commuters, tourists, and pilgrims. He pointed out that Udupi attracts significant footfall due to prominent landmarks such as the Udupi Krishna Mutt, Manipal’s educational institutions, and its scenic beaches.

According to Suvarna, an elevated flyover would provide a long-term solution to the escalating traffic woes, which have been compounded by the NH 169A running through busy areas like Manipal, Indrali, Kadiyali, and Kalsanka.

According to a traffic survey made by the National Highways the National highway 169A (formerly State highway 16A) gets a traffic of 250 to 300 PCU (Passenger Car Unit) every hour and about 100 to 120 Passenger Bus Unit (PBU) per hour during at an

average of one day.

Temporary traffic management measures, such as placing barricades at Kalsanka to divert vehicles, have been implemented by the police but are deemed insufficient.

Suvarna emphasised that these short-term fixes fail to address the root cause of the problem.

He also mentioned that the Udupi civic body plans to formally submit a proposal to the Union government for the flyover.

Responding to the appeal, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary assured Suvarna that he would arrange a meeting with Minister Gadkari, during which the MLA could present his proposal. “We will request the minister to approve the elevated flyover from City Bus Stand to Indrali,”

Poojary said.

Meanwhile, former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat criticised the temporary traffic arrangements, calling them unscientific and inconvenient for the public. In a statement, Bhat urged authorities to reactivate the traffic signal at Kalsanka Junction, which he believes would offer immediate relief to commuters.