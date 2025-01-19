Action icon Sunil Shetty makes a return to Tulu roots with ‘Jai’

Mangaluru: Hindi cinema’s beloved action icon, Sunil Shetty, has lent his cinematic expertise to new territories with his debut in the Tulu film “Jai,” directed by the visionary Roopesh Shetty. In what can only be described as a ground-breaking move for Tulu cinema, the film boasts its first-ever helicopter sequence shot in Mangaluru itself.

While most would consider that the Tulu film industry has just hit jackpot with Sunil Shetty’s inclusion, Sunil himself stated that he wanted to go back to his roots. Roopesh Shetty on the other hand, is a Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 winner and Season 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Otherwise, Roopesh Shetty is a respected actor in Tulu, Kannada and Konkani cinema, coming from a Bunt family, just like Sunil Shetty. Roopesh also wrote, sang and directed the “E Sala Cup Namde Guru” song six years ago in support of RCB cricket team. Roopesh has also directed two Tulu films Circus and Girgit.

Coming to Tulu, it is a widely spoken language in coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod. Yes, parts of north Kerala speak Tulu. A media interaction with Sunil Shetty, Roopesh Shetty and the producer, Manjunath was hosted at Shoolin Palace, a renowned resort in Mangaluru.

Roopesh Shetty said enthusiastically, “I had no dream that Sunil anna (elder brother) would act in our movie. A dream that was non-existent has now become true. Every Tulu cinema maker has considered that directing Sunil anna is the epitome for Tulu cinema. Such a day has now come.”

Right off the bat, Sunil Shetty, donning his trademark humility, showered praise on director Roopesh Shetty. Sunil complimented Roopesh by saying, “I’m very happy with the shots Roopesh captured. I’m very observant and I do not interfere in direction. However, I loved how Roopesh handled the show while shooting.”

“Whenever I speak about Mangaluru and our people, I speak about it with a sense of pride,” Shetty remaked, his voice tinged with pride for his Tulu heritage. “Mangaluru is known for its connectivity, IT potential, beaches and other fantastic locations. We want to show the world that neither are our cinemas small, nor are our hearts,” he stated.

Shetty’s venture into Tulu cinema wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. He had harboured the desire for years, waiting for a script that resonated not just with him but with a broader audience. “I wanted to bring Tulu humour to a global stage, to showcase our culture, and our landscapes,” he shared, reflecting on the potential of regional cinema to transcend boundaries.

The conversation then took a turn towards the Hindi industry at large as Shetty discussed his upcoming projects, including “Welcome to the Jungle,” and the much-anticipated “Hera Pheri 3.”

The discussion couldn’t bypass recent events, and Shetty expressed his concern over the attack on fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, lamenting the security issues celebrities face. “I was shocked to hear such news. I then heard that he was out of danger and that is most important,” he said, his thoughts with Khan’s family.

Roopesh Shetty, on his part, shared the surreal experience of directing Sunil Shetty. “From no contact to narrating the script, Sunil Shetty’s professionalism was awe-inspiring,” Roopesh recounted, emphasising that Shetty’s role was tailor-made for a larger-than-life character, not just his star power.

Roopesh has assured that there will be much rejoicing from fans when they see Sunil Shetty’s role in this movie. This is when Roopesh said that Sunil anna is shooting for this movie only for the love of Tulu cinema, thereby delivering a subtle hint that Sunil Shetty is actively participating without expecting a fat cheque.

It is important to note that over the course of the whole interaction, Sunil maintained speech in impeccable Tulu. This fact is a precursor to the spectacular show that awaits fans of Tulu cinema, including the proud Tulu speakers in Mumbai.

While concluding the interaction, Roopesh cited that shooting of the movie is ongoing and the film is scheduled for release mid-year.

The stage is now set for what promises to be a cultural and cinematic triumph for Tulu cinema.