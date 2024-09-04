86 sheep die as thatched shed catches fire

Allagadda (Nandyal district): In a tragic incident, the fire that spread from a mosquito coil has taken the lives of 86 sheep at a thatched shed at Pedda Kandukuru village in Allagadda constituency in Nandyal district on Tuesday.

According to the shepherd Mittepalli Krishnaiah, 86 sheep were housed in a hut made of thatched leaves near Brindavan colony venture located on the outskirts of Pedda Kandukuru village.

On Monday night, the shepherd in an intention to save the sheep from mosquito bites has lit some coils and placed them in the shed made of thatched leaves. After placing the coils at the shed, he went to sleep at the nearby Brindavan Colony.

Due to blowing of speedy winds, the fire from the coil spread to the hut. In no time the fire totally engulfed the entire shed and the trapped sheep were all burnt alive.

The shepherd and the locals after learning about the fire mishap rushed to the place and tried to save the sheep from the fire but it was too late as all the trapped sheep have died in the accident.

Krishnaiah said that he was supporting his family from the income generated out of the sheep. He has stated that the total cost of the sheep was more than Rs 12 lakh. With the death of all sheep, he has lost livelihood.

Krishnaiah urged the Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya to save his family members from taking extreme steps by compensating the family for the grave loss. The police filed a case and started investigation.