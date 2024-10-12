87,116 applications filed for liquor shops

Guntur: AP Prohibition and Excise Department received 87,116 applications for 3,396 liquor shops on Friday, the last day for filing the applications.

The P&E department got nearly Rs 1,800 crore revenue through the

applications for liquor shops.

The P&E officials will examine the applications on October 12 and 13. District Collectors will conduct the draw and allot the liquor shops on October 14 and inform the applicants the same day.

Liquor shops will be opened under the new excise policy on October 16.