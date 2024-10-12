Live
- Higher Education Saga-VI: Education policy - The Amma Medium vs. Mummy Medium
- Dussehra 2024: Significance, Dashami Muhurat, Rituals, and Puja Samagri
- West Godavari admin donates Rs 1.17 cr to CMRF
- Reliance Digital’s Dussehra sale
- Dussehra 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Vijayadashami
- Chakrasnanam Ritual Concludes at Tirumala amid Brahmotsavam
- 87,116 applications filed for liquor shops
- Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics
- Facelift to Vinukonda RTC bus stand with Rs 15 cr
- Career opportunities blooming in sustainable farming and agroecology
Just In
87,116 applications filed for liquor shops
Highlights
AP Prohibition and Excise Department received 87,116 applications for 3,396 liquor shops on Friday, the last day for filing the applications.
Guntur: AP Prohibition and Excise Department received 87,116 applications for 3,396 liquor shops on Friday, the last day for filing the applications.
The P&E department got nearly Rs 1,800 crore revenue through the
applications for liquor shops.
The P&E officials will examine the applications on October 12 and 13. District Collectors will conduct the draw and allot the liquor shops on October 14 and inform the applicants the same day.
Liquor shops will be opened under the new excise policy on October 16.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS