  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

87,116 applications filed for liquor shops

87,116 applications filed for liquor shops
x
Highlights

AP Prohibition and Excise Department received 87,116 applications for 3,396 liquor shops on Friday, the last day for filing the applications.

Guntur: AP Prohibition and Excise Department received 87,116 applications for 3,396 liquor shops on Friday, the last day for filing the applications.

The P&E department got nearly Rs 1,800 crore revenue through the

applications for liquor shops.

The P&E officials will examine the applications on October 12 and 13. District Collectors will conduct the draw and allot the liquor shops on October 14 and inform the applicants the same day.

Liquor shops will be opened under the new excise policy on October 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick