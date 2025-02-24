87.25% candidates appear in Ongole

Ongole: The Group-2 Mains examinations for the Prakasam district candidates were conducted peacefully at seven centres here on Sunday.

For the total 4,544 candidates allotted to the district, the authorities allocated seven centres in five locations, at the QIS College of Engineering and Technology, PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences, RISE Krishna Sai Group of Colleges, Sri Harshini Degree and PG College, Sri Nagarjuna Degree College. The candidates were allowed into the examination centres only after thorough security checks.

Those candidates, who reached the exam centre even one minute late to the scheduled time, were turned away by the security.

The district collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected the centres at QIS College of Engineering and Technology, RISE Krishna Sai Group of Colleges, and PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences, while joint collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna inspected the centres at Nagarjuna, Harshini, QIS, PACE and RISE Colleges. Both officials expressed satisfaction with the basic facilities provided to the candidates.

The Prakasam police implemented strict security measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the examinations. District SP AR Damodar personally reviewed security arrangements at various centres.

The examinations were conducted in two sessions: the morning and afternoon. Out of the 4544 registered candidates, 3968 (87.32 percent) appeared in the morning session, while 3965 (87.25 percent) took the afternoon session.