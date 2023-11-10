91,000 cases resolved through four National Lok Adalats

Kurnool: District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman N Srinivasa Rao said that 91,014 cases have been resolved and a compensation of Rs 43,10,91,341 has been given to the victims.

Four National Adalats have been conducted in a span of one year from November 2022 to October 2023, the District Judge said after participating at the National Legal Services Day organised here at Nyaya Seva Sadan in Kurnool district court on Thursday. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) district secretary Ch Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao also accompanied the District Judge.

The District Judge said that the National Legal Services Day is observed on November 9 and gave a brief description about the importance of the National Legal Services Day. He said this will help rendering justice to the people of weaker sections. The Kurnool Legal Services bagged second place in May 2023 and achieved first position in September 2023 in resolving cases, he informed.

District Judge N Srinivasa Rao thanked the Judges, advocates, police and revenue officials for extending their support and efforts for resolving more number of cases through National Lok Adalat and ensuring Kurnool district stand in the first position in the State.

Judges G Pratibha Devi, B Sunitha, G Bhupal Reddy, T Malleshwari, P Diwakar, Shaik Baba Fakhruddin, T Joshna Devi, Patan Siyaz Khan, Kalyani, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) T Sarkar and others participated.