93% pass rate in class 10

Kurnool: Sri Venkateswara High School (SV High School) Students in Chinnatekur village under Kallur mandal, Kurnool district have passed 93% in class 10, said the school’s Correspondent M.Raghavendra Raju and Principal B.Srinivasulu in a statement. C.Swetha 577, T.Pal Abhishek 573, J.Vasanthi 554, T.Chaitanya 541, E.Madhulatha 539, B.Sumanth Yadav 537, Jhansi 531, and Prashanth 518 marks.

scored high marks. School Chairman Ramaraju and Firector M Salamma Congratulated the students and their parents for scoring high marks. They urged the students to pursue higher education and bring good name to the village and district. They urged everyone to study hard as education changes lives.