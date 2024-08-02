95% pensions distributed in Nellore dist

Nellore: Festive look prevailed across the district on Thursday with the district administration distributing social security pensions under NTR Bharosa scheme.

According to sources, pension was distributed to 3,13,784 beneficiaries, i.e., 95 per cent on the first day and the remaining will be distributed on Friday.

After came to power in 2024, for the first time TDP government distributing pensions under NTR Bharosa pension scheme. MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana distributed pensions at 48th division in the city, while district Collector O Anand gave away pensions in Kudithipalem, Mudhivarthi Palem and Nidumusili villages.

District Collector Anand said that an amount of Rs 132.58 crore under as many as 27 kinds of social security pensions like old aged people, widow, weavers, disabled, balayerial elephantiasis Grade 4, fishermen and other beneficiaries were given to 3,13,784 people in the district. As many as 6,99r staff from various disciplines were deployed to complete the task.