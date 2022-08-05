96.43% candidates qualify in APEdCET

Tirupati: APEdCET results were released by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday. The university conducted the EdCET for the first time on July 13 at 71 centres in the state. Out of 13,977 candidates registered for the examination, 11,384 attended. With 10,978 candidates getting qualified in the examination a pass percentage of 96.43 was recorded.

The pass percentage of men stood at 97.25 while it was 96.14 for women. Convenor Prof T G Amuthavalli said that Mallela Girish Kumar Reddy of NTR district got 1st rank in Mathematics and Oram Amarnath Reddy of Guntur district topped in Biological Sciences stream.

The toppers in other subjects are Kandi Vani of Vizianagaram district (Physical Sciences), Aaguduru Shivani of Nandyal district (Social Studies) and T K Anjana of Kerala (Special English).