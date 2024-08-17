A 2-day ISFC-2024 for a greener future from Aug 19

Visakhapatnam : Bringing experts from academia, industry and government together on to a platform to address the global challenge of transforming into clean energy sources, a two-day International Syn Fuels Conference (ISFC-2024) will be organised at GITAM from August 19.

With the theme focusing on ‘integration of nuclear & hydrogen fuels for energy transition,’ the ISFC-2024 will delve into innovative solutions for a sustainable and reliable energy future. Aligned with India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the ISFC will highlight the country’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable development, contributing to the country’s journey towards a greener future.

The conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and the development of strategies to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

Speaking at a media conference held in the city on Friday, former director of Indian Institute Petroleum and Energy and chair of international organising committee, ISFC-2024 Prof. V.S.R.K. Prasad, said, “The International Syn Fuels Conference 2024 represents a critical step in addressing the global energy transition, particularly towards a clean energy future for India. The platform aids in emphasising increased renewable capacity, reduced emissions, green hydrogen adoption and energy efficiency at a time when the world faces unprecedented energy challenges.”

By bringing experts from academia, industry, and government together, the objective is to accelerate the development and deployment of sustainable energy solutions vital for the planet’s future through cross-pollination of ideas and strategies, Prof. Prasad informed.

The conference will feature keynote addresses by distinguished dignitaries, including V.K. Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, and Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Energy Transition. In addition, panel discussions and sessions will cover a wide range of topics, such as global and high-temperature nuclear programmes, advanced subcritical microreactors and the future of hydrogen in India.

A critical player in tackling global challenges like climate change, food security, sustainable energy, and public health through translational research, GITAM actively pursues solutions that drive innovation, aiming to address the world’s most pressing problems and contribute to a better future.