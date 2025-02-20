A beacon of hope for the world of animals

Vijayawada : In the realm of veterinary medicine, where compassion meets skill, Dr Kamani Srinivasa Rao stands out as a beacon of hope for thousands of pet and domestic animals. As an Assistant Director in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Rao has performed over 2,300 major surgeries and more than 20,000 minor surgeries, earning him the distinction of being one of the most accomplished veterinary surgeons in the state.

Dr Srinivasa Rao currently leads a dedicated team of doctors and paramedics at the NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital, the largest of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. With over 30 years of service across Krishna, NTR, Khammam, and Mahbubnagar districts, his deep-rooted affection for animals has only grown stronger. His unwavering commitment has saved countless lives, from beloved pets like dogs and cats to essential livestock like cows and buffaloes.

The rise of nuclear families has led to an increasing number of people adopting pets, who, in turn, require specialized medical care. At the NTR Super Specialty Veterinary Hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities such as laboratories and ultrasound scanning, Dr Srinivasa Rao and his team treat over 250 animals daily. Among government veterinary doctors in the state, he holds the record for the highest number of surgeries performed.

Born into an agricultural family in Dharanikota, Amaravati mandal, Dr Srinivasa Rao developed an early affinity for animals. Inspired by local veterinarian Dr Hanumantha Rao, he pursued a master’s in veterinary science and joined the Animal Husbandry Department in 1993. His tenure in agency areas of Khammam was marked by extensive awareness campaigns on animal diseases and preventive care.

His dedication has not gone unnoticed. He has received numerous accolades, including the Best Veterinary Doctor Award (2020) from the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, the Best Field Veterinary (Surgery) Award (2021) from the Endowment Trust in Hyderabad, and the Outstanding Surgeon Award (2023) from Dr SSK Foundation. In addition, he was honored with the Meritorious Award by the Department of Animal Husbandry for 2023-24 and received a Certificate of Merit on Republic Day 2025.

A mentor to many, Dr Srinivasa Rao has trained over 300 veterinary students, providing hands-on surgical training at the hospital. While Andhra Pradesh students receive free training, students from other states visit the facility at their own expense to learn from his expertise.

His remarkable journey serves as an inspiration, proving that true dedication can have a significant impact on the lives of both humans and animals alike.