A day of debate and drama

Amaravati: The penultimate working day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was a mix of intense discussions, political drama, and unexpected entertainment, making it a memorable session — something the Assembly had missed during the previous regime from 2019 to 2024.

The day began on a serious note as Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu expressed disappointment over some YSRCP MLAs who were signing the attendance register but avoiding participation in the proceedings. He urged them to fulfill their legislative duty by voicing the concerns of their constituents.

A major highlight of the session was the rigorous debate on Scheduled Castes (SC) reservation and the sub-categorisation issue. Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana and Finance Minister Pyavula Keshav engaged in a heated exchange, reflecting the gravity of the matter at hand. The discussion underscored the government’s commitment to implementing sub-categorisation of SC reservations based on the 2026 census, a move aimed at ensuring fair representation and equitable benefits.

As the day progressed, the mood in the Assembly shifted from serious deliberations to an evening filled with cultural performances and lighthearted moments. The transition brought an unexpected yet delightful twist, showcasing the hidden talents of the legislators.

Deputy Speaker R Raghurama Krishnam Raju stole the spotlight by donning the role of Duryodhana and delivering a riveting one-act play inspired by NTR’s classic film Dana Veera Sura Karna, offering a satirical take on caste politics.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh captivated the audience with a solo performance as Bala Chandrudu, the legendary king of the Palanadu dynasty. His theatrical flair continued with a humorous skit in which he portrayed a struggling film director trying to pitch scripts to a producer.

His attempts to sell blockbuster roles to stars like Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan fell flat, leading to a hilarious twist where he finally urged the producer himself to take the lead role, promising a 200-day box office run.

The lighthearted performances had Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister erupting into laughter, marking a rare moment of camaraderie and amusement. The day’s blend of political discourse and cultural expression left an indelible impression, reinforcing the vibrant and dynamic nature of legislative proceedings in Andhra Pradesh.