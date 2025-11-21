A fire breaks out from a function hall

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a private function hall located at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam on November 20. Thick smoke emanated from the building causing panic among locals. Fire extinguishers arrived at the incident spot and doused the flames. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident and there was no casualty reported.

However, the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained as furniture stored in the function hall was gutted. According to police, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the incident. In another shocking incident, an infant's body parts were found in a drain.

The incident occurred at Thatichetlapalem Visakhapatnam on Thursday. A newborn was cut into pieces and abandoned in a drain. Locals who discovered the body parts of the infant alerted the police immediately. Investigation is in progress.