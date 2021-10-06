  • Menu
A good decision

Linking Aadhaar with liquor sales would be a good decision. Once linked, it would help in controlling the menace of teenagers purchasing and consuming liquor. In fact, the root cause of all evils is liquor consumption by the younger generation. I would suggest the government to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with the sale of liquor at the earliest. It will also help in moving forward in the direction of total prohibition.

Bharat, Panchalingala village Kurnool district

