A ++ grade proves IGNOU a leading institution in country

Vijayawada: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extending quality education with high standards for the last three decades, said assistant director of the IGNOU regional centre Dr B Prasad Babu while addressing at the student induction meeting at the KBN College IGNOU study centre here on Sunday.

Dr Prasad Babu told the students that the IGNOU courses were designed in such a way to provide them complete knowledge in the respective subjects. He said that the UGC National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) accorded IGNOU A double plus grade to prove that it is a leading institution in the country.

Apart from classroom teaching, the students would be provided sufficient exposure to the laboratory experiments and assignments. Study centre coordinator Dr JV Chalapati Rao said that the classes would be regularly conducted for the students at the centre. KBN College Academic director PL Ramesh, assistant coordinators NV Sambasiva Rao and Sivakishore and others were present.