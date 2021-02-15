X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

A ++ grade proves IGNOU a leading institution in country

Assistant Director of IGNOU Study Centre at KBN College Dr B Prasad Babu addressing in Vijayawada on Sunday
x

Assistant Director of IGNOU Study Centre at KBN College Dr B Prasad Babu addressing in Vijayawada on Sunday

Highlights

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extending quality education with high standards for the last three decades, said assistant director of the IGNOU

Vijayawada: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extending quality education with high standards for the last three decades, said assistant director of the IGNOU regional centre Dr B Prasad Babu while addressing at the student induction meeting at the KBN College IGNOU study centre here on Sunday.

Dr Prasad Babu told the students that the IGNOU courses were designed in such a way to provide them complete knowledge in the respective subjects. He said that the UGC National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) accorded IGNOU A double plus grade to prove that it is a leading institution in the country.

Apart from classroom teaching, the students would be provided sufficient exposure to the laboratory experiments and assignments. Study centre coordinator Dr JV Chalapati Rao said that the classes would be regularly conducted for the students at the centre. KBN College Academic director PL Ramesh, assistant coordinators NV Sambasiva Rao and Sivakishore and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X