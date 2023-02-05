A host of additional facilities come up at KGH

Visakhapatnam: The state government is considering steps to allocate Rs 50 crore to facilitate advanced technology equipment for cancer treatment, said health, medical education and family welfare and district in-charge minister Vidadala Rajini.

Inaugurating renovation works and additional facilities at several departments of KGH provided at a cost of Rs.1.25 crore here on Saturday, the minister termed cancer treatment as very expensive and the government was providing free treatment for it through Aarogyasri. Further, she said that steps were being taken to ensure that all medical colleges in the state have cancer diagnosis and treatment facilities.

As part of it, Rajini stated that the government signed an MoU with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. She underlined the need for early detection and preventive measures to keep the disease at bay. "No patient from Andhra Pradesh should go to neighbouring states for cancer treatment. Keeping this in view, the state government is making revolutionary changes in healthcare, cancer treatment in particular," said the in-charge minister.

During the programme, the health minister inaugurated OP ticket counters, waiting hall, additional facilities at OP ticket counters, connecting corridor from Bhavanagar ward to radiology department and beatification works. Later, a meeting was organised in the CSR Block and she mentioned that the KGH would be developed with advanced technology to provide better medical services to the people of North Andhra.

The minister inspected the modernised fountain park near the OP gate, OP ticket issuing centres, restrooms for patients, dental department and expressed satisfaction over their maintenance.

Zilla parishad chairperson J Subhadra, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, district collector A Mallikarjuna, KGH superintendent Ashok Kumar, Andhra Medical College principal Buchiraju, heads of various departments, doctors and staff were present.

Later, the minister flagged off a cancer awareness walk initiated by Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) on the occasion of 'World Cancer Day' at RK Beach.

She underlined the need to raise awareness about the disease among people and exhorted the experts to develop strategies to reduce the burden of cancer.

Led by chief surgical oncologist and managing director of MGCHRI V Murali Krishna Voonna, the cancer awareness walk saw a participation of 1,500 people from various walks of life.