A lorry carrying gas cylinders overturned after hitting culvert in Prakasam, no casualties

The horrific incident took place in Prakasam district wherein a lorry carrying gas cylinders overturned on the road and all the cylinders were scattered on the road. The major accident was averted as there was no leakage of gas from the cylinders that fell on the road.



Going into the details, the lorry, which was coming from Kadapa with a load of gas cylinders, collided with a roadside culvert at Ballipalli. The accident took place on the Kanigiri-Pamuru main road when all the cylinders fell into a ditch on the road and some on the other side.



However, the driver and the cleaner were not injured in the accident. The locals expressed concern as there were gas cylinders scattered on the road. The police have filed the case and investigating the matter further.