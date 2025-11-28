A major push for edu devpt in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: In a significant step towards strengthening public education in Dharmavaram constituency, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Medical, Health & Medical Education Satyakumar Yadav has announced a major welfare initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on school-going families.

Demonstrating his commitment to educational support, the Minister declared that he will personally bear the entire SSC examination fee of all 1,800 Class X students studying in government schools across Dharmavaram.

The amount—₹2.34 lakh—will be paid directly from his monthly ministerial salary.

In an official communication addressed to Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Syam Prasad the Minister requested immediate submission of student details, the designated government bank account for fee remittance, and the final verified fee amount.

He instructed the district authorities to ensure that the assistance reaches students without delay.

This decision is expected to bring substantial relief to economically weaker and middle-class households, many of whom struggle with recurring educational expenses.

By taking responsibility for the SSC examination fees, the Minister aims to motivate students to pursue higher academic goals without financial constraints.

Minister Satyakumar Yadav’s gesture stands as a notable milestone in the constituency’s educational development efforts, reinforcing his commitment to social welfare and the future of every student studying ingovernment institutions.