A major setback to YSRCP as HC rejects Kakani’s bail petition

Nellore: The YSRCP in Nellore district suffered a significa The YSRCP in Nellore district suffered a significant setback when the High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of its district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. He is accused of involvement in illegal quartz mining and transportation. Arguments are going on over his anticipatory bail petition.This ruling compels Kakani to attend police inquiries within a day or two.

Police have registered 14 cases against 10 individuals, including Kakani, under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. These charges include criminal conspiracy (120), mischief causing damage (427), theft (379), wrongful confinement (220), intentional insult (504), provisions of the Explosives Substance Act, negligent conduct (129), and the SC/ST Atrocities Act. The SC/ST atrocity case is based on confessions from accused A-6, A-7, and A-8.

Two accused, including Y Syam Sundar Reddy (A-1), have secured bail, while three are in remand. Police are conducting a manhunt for the remaining five, including Kakani (A-4), who are reportedly absconding.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy, a close associate of a prominent political family, entered politics by becoming Chairman of Nellore Zilla Parishad on a Congress ticket from 2006 to 2011. He joined YSRCP in 2011 and subsequently won from Sarvepalle constituency against his TDP rival, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, in the 2014 and 2019 elections. He served as Minister of Agriculture, Cooperation, and Marketing from April 11, 2022, to June 11, 2023. He was defeated by Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy in the 2024 Sarvepalle election.

Following a request from party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kakani assumed the responsibility of YSRCP district president in 2015 and has continued in this role even after the party’s defeat in 2024 elections. This development is a major blow to the opposition YSRCP as Kakani faces serious charges, including non-bailable offenses that could lead to life imprisonment in two cases.