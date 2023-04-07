A multi-level parking inaugurated in Visakapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A multi-level parking facility was inaugurated at Coast Guard residential area in Visakhapatnam.







The first-of-its-kind among the defence establishments in Visakhapatnam has a two-floored parking space for 104 vehicles.





With an area of 28,000-sqft, the parking also has a facility for charging (EVs) at the ground floor.





The facility, completed in 13 months, was inaugurated in the presence of the Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, Additional Director General S Paramesh, among others.