A new chapter in law & order

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh will script a new chapter in maintenance of law and order. The process has already begun and there will be no consideration of who belongs to which party. Anyone who indulges in crime, including alliance MLAs will be punished, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday intervening during a discussion on law-and-order situation during day two of the budget session.

The government’s policy is to abide by law or face action. There will be zero tolerance towards crime. No one whether it be a common man, politician or any official would not be spared if they commit any crime, he said. Naidu said the government had prepared a detailed action plan on ‘the way forward’ for the police department. It will give fresh orientation and training to the police personnel on how to deal with criminals, what their body language should be and how they should implement friendly policing with zero tolerance to any crime.

The government will also bring discipline to social media. It will not tolerate any kind of derogatory or abusive posting against anyone, especially women. It will hold awareness classes for policemen on Nyaya Sanhita (IPC).

He reiterated the commitment of the government to eradicate the menace of ganja and said technology will be used for such purposes. The government would be using drones to identify ganja cultivation and transportation. He called upon the MLAs to coordinate with the police in eradicating this evil.

Naidu cautioned the MLAs stating that they too need to change their attitude. India must emerge as number two country by 2047. The legislators should feel proud that they are in the ‘best democracy’ in the world and work to take the state and the country forward in terms of development and not to bother about small issues like how much one can make from sand or some other such things. He reiterated that they should keep their hands off from such practices.

He said five crore people were watching every move of the alliance government and its MLAs, their work and language they use both inside the Assembly and outside.

He asked them to remember the insults and problems they faced during the previous regime and stand by people, explain to them regarding how the government was fulfilling all its promises one by one despite the problems it had inherited and educate them on how the previous government had ruined the state. Such politicians should never be allowed to raise their head again, he added.